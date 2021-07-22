Michelle Keegan shows off her golden summer glow in chic denim shorts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wearing her finest heatwave attire, Michelle Keegan left fans swooning over her cropped denim shorts and cute gingham tee from Very on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her latest look, the former Coronation Street actress smiled over her shoulder as she stepped out in the countryside carrying a large bouquet of seasonal peonies. Dreamy!

The star paired her look with some chic round sunglasses, accessorizing with a cute basket-style bag.

The summery snap was a hit with fans, who rushed to the comments to share their love for Michelle's latest collection drop with the high street label. "This collection is something else," wrote one fan, followed by a string of heart-eye emojis.

"Forever my girl crush!" commented a fan, whilst another was keen to recreate Michelle's look: "Get me those shorts!"

The star looked sensational in shorts and gingham

The brunette beauty also wore her long hair in loose curls, leaving fans envious of her healthy, glossy tresses. If you're trying to work out how Michelle's hair stays so sleek even in a heatwave, the star once revealed her secret go-to product – and it's so affordable.

"Obviously because of my job, my hair can get really damaged. It can look dry, it can look dull, so I'm constantly trying to find products to replenish my hair," explained Michelle, who works with Give Me Cosmetics. Enter the brand's Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask, which has been reduced from £15 to £9.

Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask, was £15 now £9, Give Me Cosmetics

The Manchester-born beauty, who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright also left fans speechless on Tuesday evening. Posing for a glowy summer selfie in a stylish gold jumpsuit, the star looked sensational as she braved the UK's heat in Free People's strappy gold jumpsuit.

GET THE LOOK: Little Of Your Love Jumpsuit, £140, Free People

The sultry snap generated over 180,000 'likes' and a whopping 600 comments. One follower wrote: "You are so beautiful!" Another added: "Natural!"

