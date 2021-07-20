Michelle Keegan's new dress is just what you need for lunch alfresco

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is currently embracing the heatwave by wearing the most fabulous pink tiered maxi dress. Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old shared a snap of her rocking the £50 number whilst enjoying a picnic.

The 'Pleated Bardot Midi Dress' features a lovely summery floral print and comes complete with a Bardot neckline. We love the ladylike midi length, floaty overlay and neatly pleated shape.Gorgeous! This is the kind of frock you could wear with flip flops, heels or even espadrilles. And, if the weather gets cooler, throw on a denim jacket. This lovely dress has just dropped online, so currently, all sizes are available.

If you love a ruffle or two like Michelle, check out this lovely tiered design from Coast. Ideal for a summer wedding, don't you think?

Even though the temperature is pretty high right now, the former Coronation Street star always looks immaculate, from her clothes to her makeup. How does she do it?

Michelle looked lovely in her new pink frock

HELLO! previously spoke to the star about her makeup routine and in the warmer months, the actress keeps it more natural. She said: "In the summer, I'd wear something like a Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser - the oil-free one, it's really good. I do wear a lot less makeup in the summer, definitely - mainly because you've got a bit of a base tan. Obviously, when it is summer, I wear SPF. If I'm on a beach holiday I wear no makeup."

Michelle Keegan Pleated Bardot Midi Dress - Print, £50, Very

Floral Ruffle Tier Maxi Dress, £139, Coast

Michelle says her signature look is quite low maintenance. "I always wear nude lips - I don't feel comfortable with a dark lip," she told us. "I just don't feel like me. I don't really amp up my eyes either, I either wear a little bit of eyeliner on top or a few layers of mascara if I need to amp up my eye. But that's it really."

