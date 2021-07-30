Mollie King sends fans wild in floral mini skirt and crop top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mollie King just stepped out in the dreamiest retro co-ord – and fans are swooning. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, The Saturdays star wowed in her latest outfit, as she teamed a yellow floral mini skirt with a matching crop top from & Other Stories.

Putting a contemporary spin on 1970s fashion, Mollie completed her ensemble with black military boots by Reiss and a statement gold bangle. Wearing her blonde hair down in loose, beachy waves, she opted for barely-there eyeshadow, a hint of blusher and a berry-kissed lipstick to match – so chic.

Mollie posed in her & Other Stories co-ord

Want to recreate her look? Good news, you can shop the full set for £100, and it's perfect for summer! Our advice? You better act fast because this matching set is already flying off of the virtual shelves and after Mollie's appearance we reckon it won't be around for long.

Floral Linen Top, £35, & Other Stories

Linen Mini Skirt, £65, & Other Stories

As for her shoes, the presenter's leather boots are priced at £225. Crafted to a flattering calf-length silhouette, this versatile pair can be worn all year round, whether that be with dresses or jeans and a vibrant blazer.

Leather Boots, £225, Reiss

After sharing the fashionable snaps on social media, Mollie received a number of glowing compliments from her 946k followers. "Gorgeous! Please start tagging your outfits," wrote one fan keen to shop her look.

"You're one stunning lady Mollie," added another. Meanwhile a third commented: "Gorgeous as always Mollie."

Mollie announced her engagement in January 2021

While fans are loving her desk-to-daywear looks, they're no doubt keen to see Mollie in one outfit in particular – her wedding dress. Earlier this year, the singer announced her engagement to Stuart Broad and since telling the world, Mollie has been busy planning their big day.

Back in January, the loved-up couple made their proposal announcement on Instagram with a sweet picture of them kissing while on a countryside walk. Mollie captioned the image: "A thousand times yes! I still can't believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can't wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad," alongside a ring and a love heart emoji.

