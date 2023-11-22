Boden has just made our week by dropping an incredible Black Friday sale

Boden has nailed its Black Friday offering this year with an incredible offer of up to 40% off!
Shopping quickly is key with any Boden discount, but the Black Friday sale is sure to sell-out. Just ask Princess Kate, who champions the high street brand. We imagine she'll be online as we speak, picking up a bargain or two.
Kate has worn Boden on many occasions, from their staple blouses to Boden’s classic accessories and knitwear too. One quick search of the Boden sale and there’s a plethora of brilliant Boden dresses on sale, jumpers, winter coats and party-ready pieces.
If you’ve got kids, it’s a great time to snap up some Mini Boden bargains, too. Princess Charlotte is often spotted wearing the brand, including the Mini Boden jersey dresses (which are on sale – run!) and the brand’s Breton stripe tees (also on sale. You know the drill!).
Since there’s over 1,000 items on sale at Boden, we’ve whittled it down to the top Boden sale picks that are making our hearts soar. From glamorous dresses to cosy coats on sale, here’s what we're snapping up.
How I chose the best Boden deals
- Black Friday discounts: I filtered by Black Friday - as it's one of the biggest shopping events of the year, this edit is full of the best deals to be had.
- Availability: I would hate for you to be sad if you click on a link and your size is not available. At the time of going to press, all sizes are in stock.
- Personal choice: As a fan of Boden, I wanted to include some of the items I would genuinely buy.
Editor-approved Boden picks in the Black Friday sale
Boden Cardigan 40% Off
Do you remember the Princess of Wales's stunning festive cardigan she wore to introduce the special Westminster Abbey carol service which took place on Christmas Eve last year? How could you forget it! If you loved it you’ll want to check out this perfect lookalike we found at Boden – but if you want it, you’ll have to be super quick. It’s flying off the virtual shelves faster than Santa’s sleigh! It's not cheap but it's definitely cheaper than Kate's designer version.
Boden Partywear Dress 20% Off
If you're looking for a smart (and sparkly) dress to wear on repeat the beautiful blue Faye dress is a classic in the making. With it waist-defining belt and long sleeves, it's perfect for a little sparkle if you're not in the mood for something covered in sequins.
Boden Coat 40% Off
The best part of winter fashion is getting all wrapped up in your new favourite coat, and this emerald green Winchester coat is stunning. It’s fully lined for warmth and has a high funnel neck and welt pockets.
Boden Jumper 40% Off
I'm so surprised there's a Christmas jumper on sale - this hardly ever happens when it's so close to the big day. This one’s whipped up in a blend of soft yarns and stitched with embroidery on the front. Sale price applies to UK only.
Boden Winter Dress 40% Off
I love leopard print. I always have and I always will. This midi length dress features blouson sleeves and the silkiest satin - it’s made for having fun in. Style with black tights and boots if you're looking for warmth over the chillier months.
Boden Cashmere 40% Off
Cashmere and sale - it's a match made in heaven and I always like to stock up on my pricier staples during the sale. This one is being added to my basket.