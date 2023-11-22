Boden has just made our week by dropping an incredible Black Friday sale

Boden has nailed its Black Friday offering this year with an incredible offer of up to 40% off!

Shopping quickly is key with any Boden discount, but the Black Friday sale is sure to sell-out. Just ask Princess Kate, who champions the high street brand. We imagine she'll be online as we speak, picking up a bargain or two.

Kate has worn Boden on many occasions, from their staple blouses to Boden’s classic accessories and knitwear too. One quick search of the Boden sale and there’s a plethora of brilliant Boden dresses on sale, jumpers, winter coats and party-ready pieces.

If you’ve got kids, it’s a great time to snap up some Mini Boden bargains, too. Princess Charlotte is often spotted wearing the brand, including the Mini Boden jersey dresses (which are on sale – run!) and the brand’s Breton stripe tees (also on sale. You know the drill!).

Since there’s over 1,000 items on sale at Boden, we’ve whittled it down to the top Boden sale picks that are making our hearts soar. From glamorous dresses to cosy coats on sale, here’s what we're snapping up.

How I chose the best Boden deals

Black Friday discounts: I filtered by Black Friday - as it's one of the biggest shopping events of the year, this edit is full of the best deals to be had.

I would hate for you to be sad if you click on a link and your size is not available. At the time of going to press, all sizes are in stock. Personal choice: As a fan of Boden, I wanted to include some of the items I would genuinely buy.

Editor-approved Boden picks in the Black Friday sale