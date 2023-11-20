Don’t sleep on the Kate Spade Black Friday sale – there's 30% off! Here's what we can't resist buying

Forget the mic drop, this is price drop central and you might want to take a seat for this one, because we’ve just had word that the Kate Spade Black Friday sale is already live, and it’s even better than last year. I love a whimsical Kate Spade accessory (who can forget the tennis ball bag or the popcorn crossbody beauty?) and their Black Friday deal is pretty impressive – 30% off selected styles with code BLACKFRIDAY plus 40% off special savings. Yes, including Kate Spade bags!

The New York based brand is often seen on the arms of our favourite celebrities, from Amanda Holden to Mindy Kaling, and even Princess Kate and Holly Willoughby have previously been pictured wearing Kate Spade dresses (both floral midi dresses, they have a type!) plus who can forget Taylor Swift’s striped Kate Spade dress?

Kate Spade’s clothing and small accessories are just as jaunty and yet timeless as their bags, but my HELLO! colleagues and I have handpicked the best of Kate Spade’s bags on sale as we're such big fans of the products. As an FYI, there's free shipping when you spend £150+ and you've got until 31st January 2024 to return your order using the online returns portal.

What we're buying in the Kate Spade Black Friday sale

Evil Eye Resin Clutch Bag Measurements: Height: 4.5”h / Width: 7.25” Strap drop: 22" Pocket inside "What I love most about Kate Spade is it’s bold, whimsical bags, so my favourite is one that really makes a statement. "The Evil Eye box clutch, emblazoned with a jewelled version of the symbol of protection, is the perfect evening bag for the party season. It’s big enough to fit my essentials, and it features a chic chain strap so I can keep my hands free for drinks and hors-d’oeuvres. Plus it’ll help me dance into 2024 fending off bad vibes for a positive New Year" – Karen Silas, Senior Lifestyle Editor.

£346.50 (save 30% with code BLACKFRIDAY) at Kate Spade

Katy Small Top-Handle Bag Measurements: Height: 8.5" / Width: 6.25" / Depth: 3.75" Magnetic snap flap closure Optional and adjustable strap "I'm obsessed with the 'Katy Small Top-handle Bag'. The forest green design is perfect for party season and will fit right in with the rest of my wardrobe. As an understated kind of gal with a penchant for classic accessories and autumnal shades, this timeless leather style definitely fits the bill. "The new polished top-handle design gives it a dressier feel and it's the perfect size to hold all my essentials. I'm sorry, but I just can't get on board with the bum bag trend!" - Kate Thomas, Lifestyle Managing Editor.

£262.50 (save 30% with code BLACKFRIDAY) at Kate Spade

Apres Chic Faux Shearling Satchel Height: 6.75" / Width: 9.5" / Depth: 5" Three pockets Fits iPhone "I've not met a shearling fashion item I don't love and since I don't yet have a fuzzy bag in my repertoire, I'm all for this adorable fluffy satchel, appropriately named the 'apres chic' bag. It's giving hot toddy in the Alps vibes. "It's a cute size (I think you could comfortably fit your day to day items plus a few extras) and the curvy square shape adds to the sweetness. There's a strap so it can be worn across the body, or you can carry it with the top handle - love the versatility" - Carla Challis, Commerce Partnership Editor. £262.50 (save 30% with code BLACKFRIDAY) at Kate Spade

Souffle Crossbody Bag Measurements: Height: 7" / Width: 6.5" / Depth: 2.5" Made from nappa sheep leather Interior card slot "This is the perfect classic bag to take me from day to night. The ruched top is a chic alternative to a classic closure, and the chain strap is black - rather than the standard metallic, which I love. "There's an additional strap you can attach to make it into a crossbody bag, then take that off and leave it as a chain bag for the evening. It's two bags in one!" - Tanya Philipson, Style & Commerce Director £276.50 (save 30% with code BLACKFRIDAY) at Kate Spade

Swing Embellished Satin Phone Pouch Measurements: Height: 7.25" / Width: 4.75" / Depth: 1.25" Chain crossbody strap Magnetic snap closure "I know this isn't a handbag as such, but this phone bag is still just as practical. Well, as practical as a phone pouch covered in crystals can be. But I just love it, and isn't that what fashion is all about - sparking joy?! "During the holidays it's all about attending parties, and taking selfies with your friends at fun events - mix that with a few glasses of Prosecco and I'm almost guaranteed to misplace my phone. But not if I had this gorgeous crystal phone pouch on me - and it would just elevate my party outfit, too! It features a magnetic snap closure, a chain crossbody strap and the Kate Spade plaque logo. It fits the current iPhone which is perfect for me" - Leanne Bayley, Lifestyle & Commerce Director

£157.50 (save 30% with code BLACKFRIDAY) at Kate Spade

Katy Lizard-embossed Small Top-handle Bag Measurements: Height: 8.5" / Width: 6.25" / Depth: 3.75" Zipped pocket inside Magnetic snap closure "I'm all about the metallics this season, but I can't imagine silver trousers and disco jackets will stay trending long past party season. This Small Top Handle Bag in lizard-embossed leather, however, is an easy way to make your metallic fix timeless. I love the versatility of this delicate bold clutch, which could work for casual days or to give an evening outfit a ritzy upgrade. It's small enough to feel effortless but just big enough to carry all your essentials - including an iPhone. "If a top-to-toe silver look feels like a step too sci-fi for you, a metallic bag is a perfect way to dip a toe – or, indeed hand – into this playful trend" - Georgia Brown, Lifestyle Writer £297.50 (save 30% with code BLACKFRIDAY) at Kate Spade



How I chose the best bags in the Kate Spade sale

Personal opinion: Having asked the HELLO! team for their top picks, each item included is a personal favourite of that member of staff and what they’d buy on sale.

Seasonality: We’ve only picked pieces that are from the A/W collections, ensuring there’s plenty of stock for shoppers.

Variety: Kate Spade has a wealth of bags and small leather accessories in all shapes, sizes and colours, from mini bags to big totes, which we've showcased in this edit.

