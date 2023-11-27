Reformation has a huge sale on their dresses for Cyber Monday & all the fashion girlies need to see this

We’re always taking inspiration from the wardrobes of our favourite celebrities and love nothing more than when we spot them wearing a brand that’s budget-friendly. Enter Reformation.

The LA-based label has gained fans worldwide thanks to the coveted pieces we’ve seen on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner.

Already more affordable than their designer competitors, Reformation has dropped a huge sale this Cyber weekend with 25% off everything until midnight on 27 November. And honestly? Our shopping lists couldn't be longer.

A mega sale only happens twice a year, so if you’re overwhelmed by this information then don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you and found the five must-have sale pieces we know will sell out.

How we chose the best Reformation sale dresses