Reformation has a huge sale on their dresses for Cyber Monday & all the fashion girlies need to see this

We’re always taking inspiration from the wardrobes of our favourite celebrities and love nothing more than when we spot them wearing a brand that’s budget-friendly. Enter Reformation.
The LA-based label has gained fans worldwide thanks to the coveted pieces we’ve seen on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner.
Already more affordable than their designer competitors, Reformation has dropped a huge sale this Cyber weekend with 25% off everything until midnight on 27 November. And honestly? Our shopping lists couldn't be longer.
A mega sale only happens twice a year, so if you’re overwhelmed by this information then don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you and found the five must-have sale pieces we know will sell out.
How we chose the best Reformation sale dresses
- Party-ready: It's likely you're looking for dresses to wear this holiday season, so we've searched for styles you'll want to bring out for Christmas parties, gatherings and date nights.
- Celebrity-approved: Where possible, we've also included the coveted pieces seen on celebrities and royals, so you can get the look for less.
- Availability: Styles are selling out fast. To avoid disappointment, this edit only includes dresses that are currently still available in multiple sizes.
Reformation Gloriana Silk Dress
If you're looking for THE dress this party season, we think we've found it in this silk red number from Reformation. The fitted midi has a sweetheart neckline, flattering gathering at the waist and a sultry side split. It's also perfect for date night.
Reformation Pike Satin Dress
Prefer a shorter style? We're obsessed with this white satin mini, which looks amazing with a festive red lip. It features long slightly flared sleeves and a boat neckline. Wear it with tights and platform heels or bare legs and knee-high boots this Christmas.
Reformation Nadira Dress
For a versatile piece you'll want to wear every season, Reformation's Nadira dress with tie-straps is the dark floral midi dress we've been dreaming of. We love it styled it with barely-there black strappy heeled sandals and a leather clutch.
Reformation Carolena Dress
Worn by none other than Princess Beatrice at the Chelsea Flower Show, with a very similar style also seen on Meghan Markle at a wedding, Reformation's Carolena dress should be at the top of your list for a royal-worthy look.
Made from a lightweight georgette fabric, it's fitted at the bodice with a relaxed skirt and flattering side slit.
Reformation Abrielle Dress
If you're in the market for a little black dress, we think this one is a must in any partywear wardrobe. It's elevated with delicate satin contrasting detail on the cups and comes with adjustable straps for the perfect fit.