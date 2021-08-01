Dua Lipa shows off her natural beauty in a figure-flattering LBD we want too The Levitating singer looks stunning!

Dua Lipa has been transfixing fans with scenes from her new Demeanor music video, but she also turned heads when she shared a video in her Instagram Story that showed her looking fresh-faced and wearing a dreamy little black dress during her vacation in Albania.

The Levitating crooner gave fans a glimpse of the look, which had floral embellishments on its thin straps. Dua completed the look with a soft pink lip and wore her raven locks straight and parted down the middle. She also flashed her manicure, which was topped with metallic gold tips.

Dua looked sensational in her floral-lined LBD

Although Dua hasn’t revealed the full dress on her feed just yet, she shared a photo that fans went wild over - a sweet selfie that showed her cozying up to her boyfriend Anwar Hadid to racked up over 2.7 million likes.

In the snap, Dua flashed a smile and was in full vacation with black sunglasses on the top of her head. "My love," she captioned the photo. "Lovely lady n me," Anwar wrote in the comments.

Meanwhile, fans dropped heart and heart eye emojis, with one writing: "Couple goals!" Another added: "Aww you are so cute," while an additional follower chimed in with: "You’re glowing!"

Dua made fans swoon with this sweet snap selfie with boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Dua has been giving us major vacation FOMO during her trip to Albania, and plenty of resort style inspo too.

The pop star showed off a photo of herself in her Instagram Story last week, for example, in which she looked stunning in a black and purple striped string bikini as she soaked up the sun.

Dua soaked up the sun in Albania in a striped string bikini

Dua looked like a total beach babe with her wet hair slicked back and her makeup-free skin glowing in the sun.

Excuse us while we plan an end-of-summer trip.

