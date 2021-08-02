Tracee Ellis Ross' feather-covered look might be her wildest yet The Black-Ish star's ensemble is a total showstopper

If you need further proof that Tracee Ellis Ross is a trendsetter, look no further than her latest look. The Black-Ish star made fans' jaws hit the floor when she shared a photo of herself wearing a striking feathery blue ensemble.

In the snap, Tracee can be seen sitting on her floor with her hair slicked back wearing a Bottega Veneta feather and sequin-covered turtleneck top paired with matching pants. Her stylist, Karla Welch, paired the look with black patent leather booties.

It was a whimsical look we never saw coming - and loved.

Tracee's feathery look was a gift from Bottega Veneta and the fashion house's creative director Daniel Lee

“BOTTEGA VENETA // DANIEL LEE. Thank you for making this fantastical feathery ‘fit for me!!! I HEART FASHION! I REALLY HEART FASHION GIFTS!! Thank u @karlawelchstylist for always making my fashion dreams come true,” Tracee captioned the post.

While some fans said the look gave them 'Cookie Monster' and 'Muppet Couture' vibes, other followers including Tracee’s celebrity friends, were smitten.

"Soooooo good!!!," famed fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote. "Wow I love this look," another follower added. "I’m deceased, this looks so good." A third chimed in: "This is sooooo pretty!"

Speaking of Tracee’s killer sense of style, one glance at any of her mom Diana Ross’s epic ensembles will show you where she gets it from. So it was only fitting that the High Note star channeled her mom in the best way in a series of seriously stylish posts.

Tracee channeled mom Diana Ross in a stunning yellow top

In a series of Instagram photos Tracee shared on Instagram, she can be seen throwing up her hands and flashing a smile in a neon yellow halter top paired with matching trousers.

The halter top was topped with a statement yellow choker that came complete with intricate beading and sequins at the neck, and Tracee paired it with gold hoop earrings.

After sharing two photos of herself, the actress added a third that showed Diana striking a pose in a similar yellow sequin topped with the same choker. She also had on gold hoop earrings.

It's clear where Tracee gets her sense of style

"No. 1: MAMA, No. 2: ME, No.3: NAILED IT!!," Tracee captioned the photos. She certainly did. The look was nearly identical - and her poses too.

Tracee’s style and quirkiness are just a couple of reasons why fans love her - and we do too.

