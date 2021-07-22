Tracee Ellis Ross is gorgeous in topless sun-soaked photo The Black-ish star made an exciting announcement

Tracee Ellis Ross sure knows how to grab her fans' attention!

The Black-ish star looked absolutely gorgeous on Wednesday during a spot of sunbathing in her garden – and she appeared to be missing her bikini top.

Tracee shared a no-nonsense selfie on Instagram, posing makeup-free with her skin exposed and her arm across her face.

The actress looked stunning in the photo, with many of her fans rushing to compliment her gorgeous glow.

"Skin is glowing!" said one. A second posted: "Hair and skin always look amazing!" A third added: "You look like an album cover I need to buy twice."

Of course, Tracee was probably wearing a bikini considering the photo was posted shortly after she stunned fans in a strapless floral two-piece.

Tracee looked gorgeous in her makeup-free selfie

In the picture, Tracee sat with her back to the camera and palmed her natural curls as she struck a pose against a gorgeous blue sky. A palm tree could be seen in the background, as well as flower-topped bushes.

"Who’s got my back?" Tracee captioned the post. The High Note actress’ celebrity friends and fans were quick to respond, with Kerry Washington writing: "Always" and Gabrielle Union replying: "That’s a good back."

Fans loved Tracee's floral bikini

Tracee's beautiful appearance comes after she announced the "exciting" news that her Pattern Beauty range will be "featured at the Ulta Beauty at Target shop".

Ulta Beaty at Target launches in August in more than 100 stores so fans of Tracee's luscious line will have more opportunity to get their hands on her highly-rated range, which includes hair care "for curly, coily and tight textures".

According to the website, "Pattern focuses on hair health and encourages each hair texture to take up as much space as it desires". It adds: "Don't feel the need to 'tame', 'control' or 'stifle' your curls and coils. Let them free."

