While America's Got Talent is off the air for a week to give some space to the Olympics, Heidi Klum has been celebrating a milestone on vacation.

The supermodel has been sailing through European waters with her family, and recently celebrated her two year anniversary with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

WATCH: Heidi Klum dances in shimmery white gown

Amid loved-up wedding throwbacks and steamy hotel room snatches of the two in Capri, she shared another video of them dancing in a gown that's just drop-dead gorgeous.

Heidi wore a stunning shimmery backless white gown, which glowed fantastically in the light of the night, as she danced to a band playing music on their boat with her husband, who matched her in white pants and a vest.

"One of your sweetest promises to me ….. is to ALWAYS dance with me," she wrote in the romantic caption of the post, with a couple of heart emojis to sweeten the deal.

The couple celebrated their anniversary in Capri, which is where they got married two years ago

Heidi's trip to Europe also included a stop over for the group at the UNICEF charity gala hosted by LuisaViaRoma.

The German supermodel certainly made quite the statement with her gorgeous one-shouldered gown there, not to mention having her daughter, Leni, by her side in a gold number of her own.

While both looked dynamite in their own right when on the carpet, Heidi also shared some behind-the-scenes moments of the fun she had with her daughter.

Heidi and Leni were the dominant mother-daughter duo at the UNICEF gala

She posted a picture of the two sitting on steps with their feet up to the camera, showing off how dirty they'd gotten over the course of the night.

"Showing we had fun ….without saying we had fun @leniklum," she wrote in the caption of the playful photo, with a few laughing emojis.

