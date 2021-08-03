Heidi Klum wows in tiny bikini during romantic anniversary trip with husband Tom Kaulitz The AGT judge looked phenomenal

Heidi Klum has proved why she's still an OG supermodel after flaunting her insane bikini body during a romantic trip with her husband Tom Kaulitz.

The America's Got Talent judge looked phenomenal rocking a skimpy mismatched two-piece that highlighted her endless legs and toned figure while posing on a jet ski on the Amalfi Coast.

MORE: Heidi Klum wows in a sleek bedazzled black suit on America’s Got Talent

Sharing several photos on her Instagram Stories, Heidi certainly stood out in her blue palm print bikini top and zebra print bottoms, which she accessorised with a gold body chain, safety helmet, pink life jacket and oversized sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi Klum poses in perfect summer bikinis

The 48-year-old's stunning display came just before she marked her two-year wedding anniversary with rocker Tom, 31.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Heidi shared a beautiful black and white photo of them in their wedding attire. The couple looked incredible, with Heidi wowing in a billowing, off-the-shoulder white gown with a sweetheart neckline, while Tom donned a white suit with a light blue shirt.

Captioning the image, she simply wrote: "Happy anniversary my love," followed by several red heart emojis.

SEE: Heidi Klum shows off her amazing model physique in sensational bikini photo

GALLERY: 16 celebrities that have married in Italy

Heidi looked incredible in her string bikini

Heidi and Tom got engaged on 24 December 2018, when he popped the question with a breakfast-in-bed proposal, which also included her kids.

They legally married in February 2019 before throwing a lavish star-studded wedding a few months later in August in Capri, Italy.

Heidi and Tom married in a lavish ceremony in Italy

The couple returned to Capri over the weekend alongside Heidi's daughter Leni to attend the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala.

Taking to Instagram to share several photos of her jaw-dropping look, the German-American model was the picture of elegance in a sequinned Elie Saab number, twinning with her lookalike daughter who also sported a dazzling golden ball gown.

Turning heads with a daring thigh split, several layers of sheer sparkling mesh and a statement one-shouldered design, Heidi was a vision on the lilac carpet as she worked all angles for the camera at the star-studded event.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.