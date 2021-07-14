Heidi Klum looks absolutely statuesque in sleek black skirt This photo just made the cut

Heidi Klum's social media is very much rooted in showing off the supermodel's good looks and beautiful travels, especially with several shots of her beach adventures.

However, she also uses it as a platform for promoting her work in other endeavors, such as America's Got Talent and other fashion-related ventures, like with her newest post.

WATCH: Bikini-clad Heidi Klum jumps into huge pool at LA home

The German supermodel posted a picture of herself wearing a sleek long black skirt that showed off her figure and went all the way up to a bustier on her chest.

She cinched it in with a tiny gold and black belt and wore a striking pink and white top with a marbled look and a bright pink lip to match.

Heidi posed with her two fellow judges on the new season of her show

She stood beside Jeremy Scott, himself dressed in plenty of leather and chains, and Winnie Harlow in patterned pants, and looked absolutely statuesque.

"We're smiling on the inside…" she captioned the picture, a shot from the upcoming season of Making The Cut, Heidi's show with Tim Gunn.

The show's second season is due to premiere on July 16 on Amazon Prime and will feature Heidi along with her former Project Runway co-host Tim, with Jeremy and Winnie as the new judges.

The supermodel has been teasing the upcoming season with several stills of the judging panel

She recently posted another snapshot from the show wearing a full cow-print set, complete with a matching coat and pantsuit, where she also posed with her fellow judges.

"We are READY for @makingthecuttv Season 2," she wrote in the caption as she sat with Jeremy and Winnie in the middle of a judging session.

