Heidi Klum is absolutely no stranger to showing off how proud she is of her body and how hard she's worked to maintain it, especially after having given birth to four children.

Her latest photo of it, in a bikini you really have to strain the eye to see, might just be one of her most show-stopping yet.

The German supermodel shared a few pictures on Instagram from her trip to France atop a boat, laying in the sun in a tiny string bikini, all taken by husband Tom Kaulitz.

The patterned purple two-piece barely covered her up, as she lay on the deck soaking up the rays and displaying her long, tanned legs. She also wore sunglasses and her signature gold body chains.

The highlight of her outfit was the cap she wore, a Lego-themed baseball cap with several characters attached to the brim, which she displayed more of on her Instagram Stories and subsequent pictures.

Heidi has fans coming for the body, and staying for the accessories

Heidi's bikinis have become a fixture on her Instagram, at one point even posting a video where she tried on 16 different bikinis for the camera. The purple bikini she wore was part of the montage as well.

The America's Got Talent judge is currently enjoying the most relaxing of family vacations in Europe, first arriving in Italy and now whisking through France.

She's been sharing several snaps from the trip with her family as well, with all four of her kids being part of it with her and her husband.

The entire Klum-Kaulitz clan is enjoying a beautiful European holiday

She recently posted a photograph which featured the entirety of them on the deck of their boat sailing into French waters.

"Bonifacio," she simply wrote in the caption, with a French flag sticker, as the entire group looked out at the breathtaking views and expansive waters ahead of them.

