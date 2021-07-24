Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break Bellissima!

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids.

In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.

Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, all walked together with Leni, 17, looping her arm with Henry.

Lou showed off her gorgeous pink locs that fell down her back, paired with a simple tee and denim shorts, while model Leni rocked a beachy blonde wave and an all-white outfit.

The two boys wore matching floral shirts as Henry braved the heat in jeans and Johan wore bermuda shorts.

Heidi and her kids were joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz, a German musician, and they enjoyed a night out at an Italian restaurant where Heidi wore a leopard-print slip dress.

The four siblings are very close

In another post, she played tourist and was filmed skipping down steps in front of stunning Italian architecture in a blue romper and classic baseball cap.

She took to Instagram on 17 July to share an epic video montage of her trying on 16 different bikinis ahead of the Italian break.

"Tell me you’re going on vacation without telling me you’re going on vacation," she captioned the video which showed her posing in a pink and red string number, a sporty purple bikini, a neon tropical print and a purple leopard-print style.

Heidi later shared a fun video of her playing tourist

As the video continued, she kept changing outfits, sharing a variety of styles including a gorgeous black halter-neck style, and a daring all-white piece.

Heidi's family vacation comes as her hit NBC show America's Got Talent concludes the pre-recorded audition episodes. Due to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the show is now off-air until 10 August where it will return with the first live episodes.

Heidi is one of the judges along with Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel.

