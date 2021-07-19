Heidi Klum has been serving up one strong fashion moment after another on her latest stint as a judge on America's Got Talent.

Her look from tonight's episode, however, may just be one of her best and most nostalgia-inducing yet, and we can't take it.

The supermodel teased her appearance in the upcoming episode, wearing an all-denim sensation, including a jacket with shoulder pads and classic denim jeans.

Another picture she posted of the look with the rest of the judges showed off more of the ensemble, including the bell bottom jeans with patchwork on it, and matching heels.

Heidi's denim look is giving strong early 2000s vibes

The fashion icon's outfit is strongly reminiscent of the iconic denim looks that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001.

Those have since become one of the most memorable fashion moments of the 21st century, so it's no wonder that Heidi's is giving the exact same nostalgic energy.

This particular ensemble is also one that stands out as being a lot different from her others for the season so far, which have highlighted her excellent physique and have been more feminine and fashionable.

The judges will decide who gets to advance forward in the competition

The look is most similar to one she's been seen in over several audition episodes, a black bedazzled blazer-and-pants combo with a surprise backless reveal.

Tonight's episode of AGT will feature Heidi, along with her co-judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, deciding on the fates of the contestants who made it past auditions.

This installment will be the final one covering the season's audition process before finally moving on to the live shows, where more contestants will be eliminated before reaching the final stages.

