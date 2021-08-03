Dua Lipa wows in a strappy black vacation look - and fans are losing it It’s next-level stunning!

Dua Lipa has been serving up major vacation style inspo during her vacation in Albania, but her latest look may be her best - and most sizzling - yet.

The Demeanor songstress made fans go wild when she shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram that showed her looking statuesque as she posed in front of a cactus wearing a strappy black crochet crop top that came complete with black strings that crisscrossed around her toned midriff.

MORE: Dua Lipa slays the vacation game in pink wrap top and the wildest jeans

Dua looked stunning in a strappy black top and high-waist skirt

Dua paired the top with a black skirt that had a thigh-high slit and added a stunning pop of color with a pair of chic mules. The fashionista accessorized her ensemble with a gold chainlink ankle bracelet, a statement gold necklace, and square diamond and gold earrings.

"Jonny la gente esta muy local!!!!!," she captioned the post.

MORE: Dua Lipa dazzles in a glam bikini and $1250 earrings that look like art

"More fire every day," one follower wrote. "How are you even real?!," another added. "This is a serve."

We're obsessed with Dua's heels!

The 25-year-old made fans swoon earlier in the day when she shared a video of herself dancing poolside to Albanian music in a crop top and matching pants.

Dua shared several more photos in the post, one of which showed her soaking up the sun wearing a rhinestone-embellished black bikini, and another of her posing in front of a picturesque ocean backdrop wearing a braided crop top.

MORE: Dua Lipa looks like a Bridgerton star in unbelievable renaissance gown

The Levitating singer also made waves when she uploaded an Instagram photo, in which she wore a skintight white mini dress that had stunning cut-out detailing around the hem.

Dua showed off her moves while vacationing in Albania

The dress had a flattering racer-style neckline and silver buckle detailing around the waist and showed off the music artist’s toned figure.

Dua styled the vacation-perfect number with a pair of silver platform sandals and silver sunglasses, looking on trend as she smiled for the camera.

The pictures were taken in Butrint in Albania, where the star has been enjoying some time off with boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.