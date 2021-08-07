Kate Ferdinand shows off her abs in amazing co-ord on her dreamy Greek holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Ferdinand has given us some serious style inspiration on her idyllic Greek family holiday. Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old former Towie star shared a picture of her and husband Rio Ferdinand, and she looks incredible showing off her abs in a crop top and maxi skirt co-ord.

The burnt orange linen co-ord is from British brand Victoria Leigh and went straight on our shopping lists. Although it's sadly sold out right now, you can find lots of similar styles on the high street.

Free People's Morning Side co-ord also features a crop and maxi. It's super soft, has an elasticated waistband and would look amazing on holiday (staycation or abroad) with layered gold jewellery and slip-on sandals.

Morning Side co-ord, £68, Free People

They also have the Kelsey Set in a very similar clay rose shade. The ribbed knit co-ord includes a cropped oversized tee and maxi skirt with a statement side-slit hem.

Kelsey set, £118, Free People

And we love this flowing maxi co-ord from Anthropologie. It's the perfect piece to pair with a rattan bag and wear from the beach to the bar.

Michie skirt set, £160, Anthropologie

As well as her loved-up pic with Rio, Kate shared some cute photos with seven-month-old baby Cree and her three step-children, plus a video of dolphins jumping in the sea. She added the caption: "I've been pretty quiet on here, sometimes I just find it all a bit much! Needed to switch off and enjoy some special time with my favourite people ….. "

So dreamy.

