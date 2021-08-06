Cheryl rocks neutral tones in ultra-flattering bodysuit - and it's selling out fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cheryl is back starring in another video with supplements brand Feel, and we're in love with her chic neutral outfit!

The star looks gorgeous in the new clip, which sees her answering quick-fire questions about her life and wellness hacks - and we've tracked down her super chic bodysuit.

Cheryl's all-in-one is by Alix NYC, and costs £110. Sadly, it's sold out in the singer's choice of beige, but there are versions of the top available to shop at Selfridges and Revolve.

WATCH: Cheryl's fashion over the years

With its stretch ribbed fabric and flattering racer neckline, we can see why Cheryl loves it - and it goes perfectly with her high waisted chinos. She finished her look with an effortless topknot in her hair and ultra-glowy makeup.



Cheryl rocked a flattering bodysuit

And speaking of glow, Cheryl also mentioned that her favourite beauty must-have is Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream, which she described as her desert island beauty product.

The multi-use balm has clearly been a favourite for years, because one fan noted: "The way I knew she'd say EA 8 hour cream before she said it because of the Girls Aloud Style DVD!"

Cheryl officially returned to Instagram back in June, after taking over a year away from the social media platform.

She shared a snap from behind-the-scenes with her team, writing to fans: "We back **all covid tested".

Cheryl is back on Instagram

And in July, she shared a video in a gorgeous knitted dress by Nanushka as she posed for her first photoshoot with Feel.

Speaking of her new collaboration, she has previously said: "I really want self-care to be accessible to everyone which is why I've chosen to partner up with @wearefeel a brand that makes science-led, clean health products without the premium price tag.Taking Feel Multivitamins has become my daily ritual and I am so excited to share them with you all."

