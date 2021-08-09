Priyanka Chopra has left fans in awe with every snap from her London trip that she has shared, each one more stunning than the last.

The actress' newest post, however, might be one of her most attention-grabbing yet, and she's clearly in on the joke, too.

Priyanka posted a photo of herself on Instagram taking a picture of a building while on her vacation, facing away from the camera.

She wore her hair in braids and a black sweater. But what really piqued the interest was the skin-tight black leggings she wore, which really showed off her impressive figure and curves.

However, it was apparent that she knew exactly what was the appeal of the photo, considering she wrote in the caption, "Sun's out, buns out #throwback," with a peach emoji.

The actress shared a cheeky throwback shot from her trip

Her fans went absolutely wild over it, leaving as many hearts, heart-eyes, and flames as they could find in the comments section. Many even left X's and O's, implying that they'd been knocked out by the picture.

One fan implored, "STOP TEASING US," with a peach emoji, while another follower said, "Fittest girl of the world." A third just wrote, "Lots of love PC!"

The Quantico actress has had several amazing fashion moments from her trip that she's shared with her fans.

She recently uploaded a picture to her feed wearing a chic cream-colored ensemble, complete with a jacket and pants.

Priyanka's chic photograph showed off her meaningful tattoos

And while she was the epitome of relaxed in the picture, her fans couldn't help but notice the small but striking paw print tattoos on her ankle.

The tattoos, which are dedicated to her pups, caused quite the stir among her fans. Indian actress Dia Mirza commented on the photo with a paw print emoji, and several others noticed it as well, writing, "That tattoo" with a fire emoji, and, "Your paw tattoos are adorable!"

