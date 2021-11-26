Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas parting ways with their London love nest? The couple are living in the UK currently

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas normally split their time between Miami and Los Angeles, but the power couple are currently in London for work – and their gorgeous pad is another level of chic.

REVEALED: Priyanka Chopra Jonas hid her $200k engagement ring from the world – here's why

The Evening Standard has explained that Priyanka's filming commitments with the British Fashion Council come to an end in December 2021, so perhaps the pair will be heading back stateside after this. Take a look around the pad…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share big news with their fans

In the ES interview, Priyanka opened up about her love for books, so we're sure her epic homes in America have luxury libraries. She reported: "Now that I have my proper house and I’m not living out of hotels I’m starting to build my library again."

And while we haven't seen the reading corner at her West London pad, we have seen other parts of it – and it looks insane!

The star sizzled on her balcony

During the UK's heatwave, Priyanka slipped into a cut-out swimsuit and the White Tiger star posed up a storm on her balcony.

Priyanka reclined on a blue bean bag for the sun-kissed snap, while one of her pet dogs tried to get in on the glamourous photoshoot. Below the glass-walled balcony, green foliage in the garden can be seen.

The garden at the property is amazing

Revealing even more of their jaw-dropping outdoor space, Nick uploaded a romantic shot of the two of them cosied up on rattan furniture. Again, their beloved dog couldn't resist a photo opportunity and took up a seat next to them.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra's latest chic photo has fans noticing the same detail

WOW: Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' colourful three-day wedding - the cake, dresses, guests and parties

Priyanka and Nick's lounge is like a hotel

Behind the couple, an abundance of trees and shrubbery could be seen, as well as a white porch with decadent chandelier fitting.

When partaking in a Lorriane interview, the actress unveiled the interior of her palatial-looking residence. In what appears to be a lounge area, there are wooden-clad walls, an open fireplace and a wall-mounted television.

The star has been doing press interviews from her UK base

Priyanka had also arranged a selection of dried flowers on a table to add interest to her video backdrop.

The couple celebrated Thanksgiving in London

If this is the couple's temporary London base for a few months, we can only imagine how insane their permanent houses in America are!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.