Priyanka Chopra rings in her birthday in the glammest red swimsuit The White Tiger star gave fans a glimpse into her special celebration

Simply stunning! Just a day after making fans swoon in a gorgeous figure-flattering swimsuit, Priyanka Chopra was at it again - this time looking stunning in another sleek one-piece to celebrate her 39th birthday.

The White Tiger star gave us all the Old Hollywood glam vibes in a post she shared on Instagram that showed her striking a pose at her poolside birthday party on Sunday wearing a red one-piece swimsuit that came complete with a scalloped, plunging neckline.

Priyanka went full Hollywood bombshell for her 39th birthday festivities

Priyanka completed the look with a pair of retro white cat-eye frames and topped her swimsuit with a white cover-up.

In the background of the snap, 'HBD PCJ' (Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas) could be seen spelled out in giant white letters behind the pool, along with displays of white balloons.

It was just the first of many snaps in her celebratory post.

Priyanka also shared a photo of herself smiling at her birthday cake - a simple round white cake topped with dog figurines to represent her three pups. The stunning star switched up her look for that snap, rocking a dreamy off-the-shoulder top with oversized hoop earrings.

Priyanka's birthday cake was topped with dog figurines to represent her and husband Nick Jonas' dogs

Priyanka also shared another snap of herself posing in her black cut-out swimsuit by the pool, and an additional photo where she flashed a smile in a floral coverup and oversized round clear shades.

The Baywatch star went casual too during her birthday weekend, wearing a neon short-sleeved top paired with light blue flared jeans and white Crocs.

"Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday," Priyanka captioned the post. "So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets."

"This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!"

Priyanka kicked off her birthday weekend in a cutout swimsuit we want in our closets asap

It was quite the photo dump and fans went wild over it.

Hundreds dropped hearts and birthday wishes for Priyanka, with one writing, “Happy Birthday beautiful!’ Another added: “Looked like quite the weekend, and can we talk about that cake? @diariesofdiana @pandathepunk @ginothegerman looking good”, mentioning the IG accounts of Priyanka and her husband Nick's dogs.

The post wouldn’t have been complete without a photo of Priyanka cuddling one of her pups, and that was in there too.

What an awesome birthday weekend!

