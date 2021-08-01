Priyanka Chopra decided to combat a bit of the summer blues with some blues of her own in a new look she shared with her fans.

The actress posted a picture on her Instagram Stories in a glamorous outfit that really will have you feeling some of her warm weather fantasy.

Priyanka wore a Prabal Gurung summer dress that went all the way to the ground with an asymmetric hem and open sleeves.

The dress also featured a peekaboo moment in the chest and a very Bridgerton-esque corset bodice to cinch away any feelings of sadness there might be this season.

The actress posed in her glamorous look surrounded by green, pairing it with a strappy heel, bag, and hoop earrings. "Feeling the blue," she wrote on the picture.

The actress embodied the feeling of summer in her new dress

The Quantico star has been spending her summer in London and feeling every bit of the season with the amazing pictures and fits she's been sharing on her feed.

She recently made her fans really feel the heat when she shared a photograph of her lounging in the rays wearing a pair of shades and a long yellow dress.

The picture was to celebrate a cocktail recipe she'd helped create with Bon Viv Spiked Seltzer, writing in the caption, "#ad Ok! So I don't claim to be great at making things but this one is a WIN!

Priyanka's lounge look had fans feeling a certain type of way too

"I'm so excited to share the Dragonfruit Sunrise recipe I created with @bonvivspikedseltzer with all of you. It's a refreshing mix of Gin and our Raspberry Dragonfruit flavor collab. Sip it by the pool or use it to unwind with a good book! Try it! Let me know what you think."

And while many of her fans loved the drink, even more were in love with her relaxed look, writing in the comments, "Love this!" and "Wow, you look so dope!"

