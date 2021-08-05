Priyanka Chopra is a vision in a dreamy sun-drenched photo you need to see The star looks gorgeous!

Stunning without even trying. Check. Priyanka Chopra was positively glowing as she kicked back in a park in London and made fans swoon with a casual snap that gave us total summer vibes.

In a photo the Quantico star shared on Instagram on Thursday, she could be seen lounging on a blanket and a striped cushion as she sipped an icy beverage from a rainbow-striped straw in a personalized cup emblazoned with 'Priyanka'.

Priyanka's radiant photo made fans swoon - and so did her personalized tumbler

And it wasn’t just the actress’ cute tumbler that caught our eye. It was also the cozy white sweatsuit she was wearing. It looked so comfy and perfect for lounging outside on cooler summer days. Priyanka completed her athleisure ensemble with gold hoop earrings and oversized square frames.

The fashionista also rocked her hair in a half-up, half-down style. "Hot summer...cold sips," she captioned the photo.

Fan swooned over the snap in the comments, with one writing, "You look soo beautiful in this Priyanka. Dope shot." Another chimed in: "Wowwwww queen!"

Priyanka kicked off the summer in a dreamy Prabal Gurung dress

The White Tiger star has been spending her summer in London and feeling every bit of the season with the FOMO-inducing pictures and fits she's been sharing on her feed.

Over the weekend, the actress thrilled fans when she posted a photo on her Instagram Stories in a dreamy blue Prabal Gurung summer dress that came complete with an asymmetrical hem and long, sheer sleeves.

Priyanka stunned on her birthday in a retro glam swimsuit

The dress also had peekaboo detailing at the bustline and a Bridgerton-esque corset bodice.

The actress posed in the look surrounded by greenery outside and paired it with a strappy ivory heel, an ivory bag that matched her shoe, and Bulgari hoop earrings. "Feeling the blue," she wrote on the picture.

We’re feeling Priyanka’s summer style.

