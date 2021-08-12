Elizabeth Hurley shows off her amazing figure in the dreamiest dress Va va voom

Elizabeth Hurley is always giving her fans something to talk about and go wild over, and she's not making any exception to that rule with her latest social media posts.

The actress' latest Instagram upload might be one of her most beautiful and most daring yet.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in yellow bikini as she dances to Spice Girls

Elizabeth posed for a picture in front of a wall painted like a Roman citadel and smiled brightly for it, looking as happy as she could be.

She showed up in an elegant purple and black dress from Temperley London which featured ruffles on the sleeves. The front, however, was cut quite low and the plunging neckline didn't leave much room for imagination.

"Good to take trackies off occasionally," she wrote in the caption, implying that this was an outing that came after a long spell at home.

The actress showed off her phenomenal physique in a beautiful dress

Fans went absolutely wild over the look and the Bedazzled star's flawless form. Many just left heart and flame emojis, and one just commented, "Woah!"

Another follower wrote, "Stunning photo, beautiful figure," while a third added, "You look amazing Liz!!"

The English actress is usually repping either quite glamorous outfits, or ones more suited to the beach to show off her own eponymous line of beachwear.

She recently shared a picture in one of the pieces from her line that elicited a strong reaction from not just her fans, but also her son Damian.

Elizabeth's swimsuit picture got the sweetest response from her son

Elizabeth posted a picture on her feed wearing a light teal bikini top that showed off her killer abs, with a matching bottom hidden by a sheer white wrap.

She happily laughed for the camera while wearing a pair of sunglasses atop a bicycle, with a bag ready for a fun day of frolic on the sand.

The stunning shot got a reaction out of Damian, who was one of the first to leave a comment, a trail of hearts for his mom. One person responded to his comment, writing, "You look like twins."

