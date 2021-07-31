Elizabeth Hurley makes daring return to social media in spectacular figure-flaunting jumpsuit The star got fans talking

Elizabeth Hurley had her Instagram followers on tenterhooks recently as she stepped away from social media leaving them wondering where her infamous bikini pics were.

But the British model, 56, made a triumphant comeback in a show-stopping outfit on Friday which blew fans away.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian speaks out after being cut out of £180m will

Elizabeth wowed in a figure-hugging, black jumpsuit with embroidered details and a plunging neckline.

The star posted the sizzling snapshot simply to say: "Hip hip hooray, TGIF," and her post was met with a barrage of comments.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in yellow bikini

"Looking stunning as always beautiful princess stay safe out there," wrote one, while another added: "Wow spectacular," and a third said: "Absolutely gorgeous." Her outfit whipped up a frenzy too as many asked where it was from.

The last time Elizabeth shared a snapshot on her feed was on 18 July and her look was equally as elegant but even more bold.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley is a summer dream in new swimsuit video

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley captivates fans with age-defying appearance in latest photo

The mother-of-one shared an incredible photo of herself dressed in a cut-out lace dress and a tiara, which had been taken in February 2020 in India.

Elizabeth was celebrating Friday!

Elizabeth's ensemble was accessorised with a statement diamond necklace and matching earrings, and in the caption, she wrote: "The last time I wore a party dress – February 2020."

She accompanied the post with the hashtags 'That's life', 'India', and 'Happy days'.

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley’s jaw-dropping bikini video is everything

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's wild hair gets fans talking in stunning modelling photo

Fans loved it and so did her son, Damian. He chimed in by simply writing: "Amazing."

Elizabeth's fans have missed her bikini photos

The star is no doubt looking forward to getting back to her bikini-clad holidays following months of lockdowns and isolations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She spent most of that time at her home in Herefordshire with a bubble of close friends and family too.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Elizabeth compared her family to The Waltons, when she exclusively spoke to HELLO! about life in self-isolation after being locked down at her country home with eight people.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! at the time. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.