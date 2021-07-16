We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to stun her fans with her glorious bikini body and the model has done it once again as she modelled a beautiful black two-piece.

MORE: Everything Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian has said about his family

The star took to Instagram to welcome in the arrival of some black bikinis on her beachwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley causes a stir with bikini video

The star posed in the slinky item in what appeared to be a wooden sauna, and she looked as sensational as ever!

The black bikini perfectly complimented her figure, and she showcased how the bikini bottoms were held together by a piece of gold chain.

She wrote: "Finally!! My favourite bikini in black has arrived. The slinky Ebony Bikini is waiting for you at ElizabethHurley.com."

As per usual, her post sent her fans into overdrive, and they flocked to the comments to compliment her beauty.

"Hi idol," wrote one, while all another could type was "perfection".

She looked as beautiful as ever

The post rendered a lot of the star's followers speechless, and many posted strings of heart eyed face emojis in the comments.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley stuns fans with intimate bathroom photo

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian speaks out after being cut out of £180m will

The bikini that she modelled is her new bikini, and is created from Italian lycra. It even features removable pads and adjustable string ties at the neck and back.

The tops and bottoms are sold separately, and are both available for £75. They range in sizes from XS to XL.

Black Bikini, £75.00, Elizabeth Hurley Beach

The 56-year-old always knows how to impress her fans, and earlier this week she did it once again in a beautiful curve-hugging swimsuit.

In a Boomerang clip, she stood next to a beach house and she tossed her hair about, wearing nothing but the one-piece swimsuit next to the glistening water.

The star is the queen of swimwear

The swimwear was also from her store, and she wrote: "Best time to buy swim if you're seeking the sun is NOW- 30% off our slinky Navy Edit."

Her followers in the comments section marvelled at her beauty, leaving several comments along the lines of, "As lovely as ever Elizabeth," and "One of the most beautiful ladies in existence," with many others leaving a variety of emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.