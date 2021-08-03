Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian sparks huge reaction with striking topless photo The teen is taking the modelling world by storm

Elizabeth Hurley's son is summer-ready! Damian Hurley, 19, took to Instagram on Monday to share a sultry new snapshot - and fans simply couldn't get enough.

The photo shows the teen model posing topless against a wall with a towel wrapped around his waist. A striking black cross pendant on a gold chain is hanging from his neck and his hair has been left to fall down past his shoulders. "Hahahaha x," Damian captioned the picture.

His followers went wild for the image with one telling the star: "Damian, I can't handle you." "Hello, beautiful!!! Wowzers!" wrote a second, while a third stated: "That face, those eyes!" A huge number of other fans, meanwhile, left flame and love heart eyes emojis in the comments section.

Damian bears more than just a passing resemblance to his famous mother, Elizabeth. The pair are incredibly close and have referred to each other on a number of occasions as "twins".

Damian has shared a striking new snapshot on social media

"I rather think I've simply been blessed with a child whose personality gels with mine," she previously told The Telegraph.

"Given I'm a single mother and he's an only child, by default we do spend a lot of time together and we are utterly comfortable in each other's company."

Elizabeth and her son often refer to each other as "twins"

Damian is Elizabeth's only child from a brief romantic relationship with American businessman Steve Bing. He sadly took his own life in June 2020 and a short time later, Damian reached out to his fans.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness," he shared. "This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Damian's father Steve Bing took his own life in 2020

Elizabeth, 56, also reacted to the news. "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us," she wrote. "It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

She concluded her message: "In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

