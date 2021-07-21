Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian looks unreal in new photo – his famous mum reacts The pair are closer than ever

Elizabeth Hurley's son has sparked a huge fan reaction with a new photo shared on Instagram. Damian Hurley – who bears a striking resemblance to his famous mother – posed with a friend for the fun snapshot, which sees him being fed dessert from a spoon. "Feed me," he joked in the caption.

But it was Damian's appearance that really caused a stir. The 19-year-old model stunned followers as he showcased his striking blue eyes and sculpted cheekbones, with his long hair loose around his shoulders.

"#manecrush," one fan wrote, while a second told the teen: "You don't even look real! Too beautiful." "Gimme your hair," joked a third, as a fourth stated: "Most beautiful face on the planet." Even mum Elizabeth reacted to the photo and was among the thousands of people to 'like' the post.

Elizabeth, 56, and Damian – her only child – are incredibly close and often refer to each other as their 'twin'. "I rather think I've simply been blessed with a child whose personality gels with mine," she previously told The Telegraph.

Damian looked unreal in the candid snapshot

"Given I'm a single mother and he's an only child, by default we do spend a lot of time together and we are utterly comfortable in each other's company."

As well as sharing a close bond with his mum, Damian is also following in her professional footsteps. He has taken the modelling world by storm and has featured in a number of high-profile campaigns over the past few years.

Elizabeth and Damian have an incredible bond

Damian previously appeared alongside Elizabeth on the small screen after landing the role of Hansel von Liechtenstein, Crown Prince of Liechtenstein, in The Royals - his mum plays the Queen in the popular drama.

Just recently, he shared a stunning snapshot of Elizabeth as she posed on a staircase wearing a strapless midnight blue gown. "Unfair battle - everyone else might as well go home @elizabethhurley1. No one does it like mama. THE BEST missing you Xx," he captioned the post.

