Elizabeth Hurley's latest beach-ready picture gets the sweetest response from son Damian A mother-son power duo, we stan

Elizabeth Hurley's cover-worthy beach body has already acquired millions of fans worldwide, who're stunned each time she puts them on display.

Her latest upload might just be one of her most phenomenal but wholesome yet, and it gets the response you'd expect from fans, plus a bonus one from her son, Damian Hurley.

Elizabeth shared a picture on her Instagram wearing a light teal bikini top that showed off her killer abs, with a matching bottom hidden by a sheer white wrap, pieces from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection.

She happily laughed for the camera while wearing a pair of sunglasses atop a bicycle, with a bag ready for a fun day of frolic on the sand.

"Even if, like me, you can't get to the beach this summer, you still deserve a treat. We have beautiful new Elizabeth beach bags at www.elizabethhurley.com and they are perfect for picnics or shopping too," she wrote in the caption.

Elizabeth's bikini picture got a reaction out of not just her fans, but Damian as well

The stunning and cheerful shot got a reaction out of Damian as well, who was one of the first to leave a comment, a trail of hearts for his mom. One person responded to his comment, writing, "You look like twins."

Of course, several other fans and followers were just as taken by the picture as her son was, leaving comments like, "Looking so beautiful Elizabeth," and, "Beach inspiration!" and, "Looking gorgeous as always!" Although, finding words is hard amid the sea of flame and heart-eyed emojis.

The mother and son share a very close relationship, strengthened even more as they've spent some time apart due to work commitments.

The mother and son are extremely close, often calling themselves "twins"

"I rather think I've simply been blessed with a child whose personality gels with mine," she previously told The Telegraph.

"Given I'm a single mother and he's an only child, by default we do spend a lot of time together and we are utterly comfortable in each other's company."

