Elizabeth Hurley gets in the party mood in cut-out lace dress and tiara Even the swimwear model's son Damian Hurley reacted to her look!

Elizabeth Hurley enjoys nothing more than dressing up and often shares stylish fashion posts on social media.

And at the start of the week, the swimwear model was feeling in a nostalgic mood as she reminisced about life before the pandemic.

The mother-of-one took to Instagram to share an incredible photo of herself dressed in a cut-out lace dress and a tiara, which had been taken in February 2020 in India.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in yellow bikini as she dances to the Spice Girls

Elizabeth's ensemble was accessorised with a statement diamond necklace and matching earrings, and in the caption, she wrote: "The last time I wore a party dress – February 2020."

She accompanied the post with the hashtags 'That's life', 'India', and 'Happy days'.

The star's son Damian Hurley – also a model – was one of the first to comment on his mother's post, simply writing: "Amazing."

Elizabeth Hurley wowed in a cut-out lace dress and a tiara while in India

Fans also reacted, with one commenting: "Beautiful lady," while another wrote: "Amazing look." A third added: "You are so beautiful!"

The star no doubt hopes to go back travelling again soon, having been used to jetting off around the world for work prior to the pandemic.

For the majority of the pandemic, Elizabeth stayed at her country home in Herefordshire and shared photos from the vast property on social media - much to the delight of fans.

The swimwear model has been staying in Herefordshire with model son Damian

Elizabeth and Damian were staying at the estate with a number of other people from their bubble earlier in the year, including friends and family members.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the British model compared her family to The Waltons, when she exclusively spoke to HELLO! about life in self-isolation after being locked down at her country home with eight people.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! at the time in an exclusive interview.

"There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

Elizabeth has an incredible sense of style

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Last summer when the restrictions eased slightly, Elizabeth managed to travel to Riga for work, where she spent several months shooting campaign images for her latest swimwear collection.

It looked like the star had the best time – spending her days posing for photos on the beach – although she admitted she missed the UK, and was happy to be back there in time for Christmas.

