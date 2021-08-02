Christine Lampard just twinned with Amanda Holden and nobody noticed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard is back on our screens for the summer - hooray! She is filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her daily show. We've missed the ITV favourite and on Monday, the mother-of-two looked as stylish as ever as she kick-started her new role.

The 42-year-old decided to wear a dazzling high street outfit which came from one of her favourite stores, L.K.Bennett.

Nailing the perfect 'Outfit of the day' pose on Instagram, the star wrote: "Happy Monday! Thanks for your company today on @lorraine doing my best to fill @lorrainekellysmith shoes for the next few weeks. The baby brain is still very present but copious amounts of coffee helped. Jumpsuit from @lkbennettlondon."

Known as the 'Lena' jumpsuit, it's made in an antique cream shade that has a pretty black polka-dot print, complete with short sleeves, mini puff shoulders and cuff detail, crystal buttons, a pleated bodice, nipped-in waist and wide-leg cropped trousers. It's currently on sale - result! Priced at £197, there's a few sizes left.

If the design looks familiar, that's because it has a hidden royal edge. The jumpsuit also boasts a black pointed statement collar which looks very like the collar that featured on the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite Alessandra Rich dress she famously wore in 2018.

'Lena' cream and black polka dot jumpsuit, £395, L.K.Bennett

It fast became a celebrity favourite after Kate wore it and was actually worn by one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding guests, Suits actress Abigail Spencer, for their royal nuptials.

Amanda wore the same L.K.Bennett jumpsuit in April

Another ITV star has already worn this number. Back in April, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden rocked the design whilst presenting Heart Radio. Great minds think alike, right?

Kate's Alessandra Rich dress has the same neckline

