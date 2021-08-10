Christine Lampard's pleated skirt has the seal of approval from Instagram fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard looked incredible on Tuesday's Lorraine wearing a very simple but totally stylish outfit. The 43-year-old wore a white top by The Kooples, which she paired with a pleated, striped skirt by Reserved.

Fans took to Instagram to give the designer getup a lot of love. One fan wrote: "Looking gorgeous!" Another added: "Beautiful skirt!" And a third quipped: "Loving the classic vibes! Looks chic."

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Both items look to be out of stock online but don't worry, we've recreated the star's outfit from the high street. Happy shopping!

It's been a busy weekend for the brunette beauty and her former footballer husband Frank. The pair went to the wedding of Ant McPartlin on Saturday.

Fans loved Christine's skirt

Christine spilled the beans on the big day as she presented Monday's show. Divulding the details to resident GP Dr Amir Khan, she said: "Ant and Anne-Marie, they tied the knot on Saturday, beautiful wedding ceremony, beautiful wedding and clearly an even better night-time party," she shared.

"Because not only was I screaming over the music talking to everybody but I was obviously singing as well and the voice went yesterday."

The TV doctor then gave her his mother's homemade hangover remedy, which she sipped throughout the show. "I will be sensible all this week, I promise," Christine added. "I'll keep sipping Mama Khan's [drink] through the show..."

Christine and Frank Lampard at Ant McPartlin's wedding

For the wedding, the mum-of-two looked simply divine in a stunning red midi dress, which featured floral cutouts. It was from high end brand Oscar de la Renta and set her back a cool £2,800. She accessorised with black strappy sandals and carried a gorgeous Chanel quilted clutch bag. Frank looked very dapper in a navy blue, double-breasted suit. What a stylish pair!

