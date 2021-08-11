Christine Lampard's polka dot dress has Lorraine fans positively swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How stunning did Christine Lampard look on Wednesday's Lorraine show? The star is filling in for the show's namesake Lorraine Kelly during the summer holidays and doing a very stylish job of it.

Her latest look comes from everyone's favourite luxury high street store L.K.Bennett and it's a beauty. The 'Smith Navy Cream Dress' is cut in a LKB signature style and is made in a navy blue and cream tone.

It features a classic spot print, a pointed collar, tie waist, a floaty midi skirt and contrast stripe trim detail. Costing £279, it is a little pricey but a fabulous investment piece. All sizes are currently in stock which is always great to hear. We've found a similar styles if you fancy getting Christine's style for less.

L.K.Bennett is clearly a favourite store of the Irish star. Just last week she rocked the brand's 'Lena' jumpsuit on the show. The antique cream number had a pretty black polka-dot print, short sleeves, mini puff shoulders with cuff detail, crystal buttons, a pleated bodice, nipped-in waist and wide-leg cropped trousers. And it's not just Christine; back in April, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden rocked the same design whilst presenting Heart Radio. Great minds think alike, right?

Christine's dress

Smith Navy and Cream Spot Print Cotton-Silk Shirt Dress, £279, L.K.Bennett

The mother-of-two adores fashion and always tends to sport tailored, polished clothes that are readily available on the high street. In 2019 in an interview with ITV, she said: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered."

Get the look:

Blue Spot Sweetheart Midi Dress, £19.99, New Look

And when it comes to makeup, there’s one item she can’t live without. "Probably concealer, as I have to be up early. A bit of concealer can get you a very, very long way. There's an Hourglass one I use at the minute. But I'm open to all suggestions when it comes to make-up!"

