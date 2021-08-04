Christine Lampard's yellow outfit on Lorraine will blow your mind

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How stunning did Christine Lampard look on Wednesday's Lorraine? The 42-year-old dazzled fans in a bright yellow outfit which came from high end French brand Claudie Pierlot.

The ribbed top had a funky collar and press stud buttons and comes in at £179. The £249 matching knee-length, flared skirt also had decorative ribbing and gave the star a lovely silhouette. Lush!

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia playing football

The mother-of-two shared a stylish 'outfit of the day' snap on Instagram and wrote: "Morning Wednesday! See you at 9am for your daily instalment of @lorraine. Top and skirt from @claudiepierlot."

Fans were quick to react to the star's latest look, with one writing: "Glowing! This colour is gorgeous on you!" Another added: "Always beautiful looking. Such a wonderful presenter!" Can't say fairer than that, right?

Christine wowed in this yellow getup by Claudie Pierlot

If this look is a little pricey, we've found a fab high street alternative. Keep scrolling!

Ribbed pullover, £179, Claudie Pierlot and Eco-friendly knitted viscose skirt, £249, Claudie Pierlot

The popular TV presenter wore her long, raven tresses in a voluminous, lightly curled style which was probably achieved by a fabulous luxury blow dry. Her makeup looked flawless as always - she sported dramatic smokey eye makeup and a slick of nude lipstick. Her beauty look was applied by Helen Hand.

Rib Knit Skirt, £40, Arket

Christine normally uses celebrity wardrobe guru Angie Smith to put together her on-screen outfits. Angie – who was Holly Willoughby's number one stylist for years, finds a way of keeping in touch with Christine, even if she is unavailable. The former One Show host previously revealed that her and Angie FaceTime each other for fashion prep ahead of TV appearances.

In 2018, the Irish-born star said: "I work really closely with Angie, and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets my body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes!' She's brilliant," she remarked.

Currently, Angie is on maternity leave, so Bronagh Webster, Lorraine's Head of Wardrobe' has been styling up her looks.

