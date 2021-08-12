Amanda Kloots stuns fans in sold-out banana jumpsuit - and you can finally have it too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Amanda Kloots made fans go wild earlier this month when she popped up in an adorable banana print jumpsuit on the Talk set, and it was so cute that it sold out lightning fast when fans spotted it.

The daytime TV host also shared a photo of herself wearing the look on Instagram, which showed her posing in the outfit in a chair on set. She paired it with black patent leather shoes.

"A banana jumpsuit! As if I wasn’t already obsessed with @farmrio," she captioned the photo.

Fans went wild over Amanda's jumpsuit

Fans went wild over it, with one writing: “This whole look is AMAZING. truly obsessed.” Another added: “I swear I love everything you wear. Your sense of fashion is my cup of tea,” while an additional follower chimed in: “Love this jumpsuit.”

Now, the coveted Farm Rio look is not only back in stock, it’s on sale. The Caramel Raining Banana Puff Sleeves Jumpsuit comes complete with a high button-up collar and a figure-flattering tie waist.

Farm Rio Caramel Raining Bananas Puff Sleeves Jumpsuit, $175, Farm Rio

Amanda also made fans go wild when she twirled around on Instagram in a white dress as she finished the end of her first season co-hosting the show.

"What wrapping my first season @thetalkcbs feels like!" she captioned it.

Amanda wowed in a white dress as she wrapped the last episode of the Talk's season 11

"I couldn’t be more grateful for this job! It’s funny how you can look back at your life and see how your past jobs and careers prepared you for new opportunities! I spent 16 years of my life hustling on Broadway, film, and tv, filming pilots for hosting jobs, doing morning tv shows NEVER expecting that they could lead to co-hosting a national television show!," she wrote.

"Being a part of @thetalk has been the biggest blessing this year. Having a family to go to every day, having important adult conversations every day, getting glammed up and dressed up every day, being able to be silly and laugh every day and just to have somewhere I HAVE to be every day - it has all saved me and brought a much-needed pep to my step."

"Thank you to my CBS family for it all! Thank you for believing in me when I didn’t even see this opportunity coming, for trusting me, and for helping me grow! Thank you to all my fellow co-hosts and all our fabulous guests. Forever grateful! HERE’S TO SEASON 12!"

Amanda and Elaine Welteroth were announced as new co-hosts for the show in Dec. 2020.

