Dua Lipa makes sportswear look chic in leg-baring mini dress

If anyone knows how to rock sportswear, it's Dua Lipa. Making activewear look like it could be on the runway, the Levitating songstress took to Instagram to share her latest collaboration with Puma – and we're officially obsessed with her look.

The 25-year-old beauty wore an all-black ensemble to showcase her new drop with the sportswear brand. "The latest from @puma. New Mayu out tomorrow" wrote Dua, who posted a photo of herself wearing platform black and white trainers.

Dua looks breathtaking in the snap, wearing an off-the-shoulder black crop top and figure-hugging black mini skirt, revealing her toned legs.

The star paired her all-black look with a dramatic smokey eye, thick fluffy brows and a plum lip, completing the ensemble with a sleek high ponytail.

Dua rocked a slinky black bodycon to showcase her chic Puma trainers

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for her sporty style, leaving a flurry of heart-eyes and flame emojis under her post.

Dua's suede Mayu trainers are described by Puma as a "chic take on a classic, with over-the-top proportions and a wrapped platform midsole. It’s cool, comfy, and inherently versatile, making it the perfect everyday shoe."

GET THE LOOK: Mayu Suede Trainers, £80 / $90, Puma

It's not the first time this month that Dua has slain the fashion game with her stunning summer wardrobe. The singer previously enjoyed time in Albania with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, taking to Instagram to share her chic holiday looks.

The Demeanour songstress made fans go wild last week for her statement royal-blue bikini earlier this month. Showing off her summer glow and enviably toned figure, the star soaked up the Mediterranean sun wearing a regal-looking bikini. Her blue ensemble featured chic puffed sleeves and a dazzling gemstone on the bust.

Dua paired her poolside look with statement orange sunglasses and delicate shell drop earrings. "BEEEEEFA," penned the star, who captivated fans with a series of picture-perfect postcard snaps from her latest vacation.

