Kate Beckinsale’s quirky sportswear gets fans talking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

It’s no secret that Kate Beckinsale has a thing for crop tops and leggings, but fans are also starting to notice she likes pairing her workout ensembles with an unexpected shoe: stiletto black boots.

The Underworld star shared an Instagram video that showed her flashing her toned physique and abs in Nike leggings and a white sports bra. Rather than teaming the outfit with sneakers, she wore the look with a yellow cardigan and black boots.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale’s leggy poolside appearance is like a piece of art

In the clip, Kate could be seen saying 'Hi' to her cat as he turned away and yawned in response.

Kate loves wearing her signature boots with her workout gear

“It’s very much like marriage, except one of us has a tail,” Kate quipped in the comments.

"I just want to know those boots you always wear with your workout gear is it to be prepared for whatever comes your way lol," one fan wrote. Others couldn’t stop giggling at Kate’s caption, writing, "Aww Clive truly is a better husband than one of those Hollywood types, he loves you in his own way, like any legend lol."

MORE: Kate Beckinsale wows in white bikini for breathtaking new beach photo

Kate also wore a white crop top and black leggings with her black boots when she shared another post that included Clive, which showed them both sitting on inner tubes in her home and matching black sunglasses.

Kate often shares hilarious Instagram posts of herself twinning with her cat

"Hot boy hallway," she captioned the post.

Speaking of hot, the actress made fans go wild when she uploaded a snap of herself covering Rollercoaster Magazine wearing a strapless, tiered Lever Couture dress in a dazzling hot pink hue, and it came complete with a dramatic asymmetrical hemline that skimmed past her thigh.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale stuns with a surprising new transformation you would never expect

Kate struck a fierce pose in the statement number outside in front of a dreamy pool and paired it with platform silver metallic heels and a soft splash of pink on her lips.

The actress also wore her hair in a bob with soft curls.

Kate stunned on the cover of Rollercoaster Magazine

"Caught me relaxing by the pool @rollacoaster. Thanks so much @rollacoaster magazine @marksquires_studio and the divine @theofficialsuperstar who interviewed me,” Kate wrote, before thanking several more creators who brought the vision to life."

Fans were quick to comment on Kate’s look, with one writing, "Seriously, wow. You don’t age…..at all. Stunning.” Another added: “​​This is camp. This is Met Gala level camp."

Kate dished to the mag about her starring role in Amazon Prime film Jolt, telling Rollercoaster, "It’s really hard to get a female character with a full spectrum of color into this kind of action movie, and I’ve done a couple of them. It's a fairly macho film company, but then we have a female director, we have me, and we have a really great cast."

“So it did feel like a sneaky, groundbreaking move to be able to get this incredibly colorful woman into a movie like that.”

Jolt hit Amazon Prime on July 23rd and fans have been loving it.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.