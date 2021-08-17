Elizabeth Hurley absolutely wows in show-stopping teal bikini

Elizabeth Hurley's adventures in swimwear continue to leave her fans in absolute amazement with her latest social media post.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in patterned blue bikini as she lounges in the swimming pool

She shared on her Instagram Stories a picture of herself wearing a two-piece teal bikini that hugged her curves and showed off her amazing figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley marks first night out in style

The piece from her eponymous swimwear line was being marked at a discounted price, which she promoted to her fans.

The photo she shared, however, was an oldie but a goodie, a throwback to one of her sensational swimwear photos from early into the pandemic.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shows off her amazing figure in the dreamiest dress

The picture, from May of 2020, featured the English actress happily smiling as her locks fell over her shoulders and a brilliant rainbow shone overhead, putting the swimwear front and center.

The actress advertised a marked down price for the Hasina Bikini from her collection

In the caption for the picture, she wrote, "Somewhere over the rainbow.... is a #HasinaBikini waiting for you- named after one of my best friends @haseenajethmalani #elizabethhurleybeach."

Fans at the time went gaga over the picture and rushed to the comments section to express their love for it.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian sparks huge reaction with striking topless photo

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian looks unreal in new photo – his famous mum reacts

One wrote, "You look great in everything but this color is amazing on you," with another adding, "WOW!!!! Totally in love." A third said, "I don't think you will ever age."

And inadvertently, the Bedazzled actress proved that point when she recently shared a picture of hers wearing the same bikini, this time atop a bike.

Elizabeth's beach-ready picture really inspired some summer envy

She posted the snap on her Instagram earlier this month where she wore the same piece with a sheer skirt around her waist, some shades, and a bag for the beach, smiling that same big smile.

"Even if, like me, you can't get to the beach this summer, you still deserve a treat. We have beautiful new Elizabeth beach bags at www.elizabethhurley.com and they are perfect for picnics or shopping too," she captioned the picture.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.