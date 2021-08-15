Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in patterned blue bikini as she lounges in the swimming pool The swimwear model captivated fans once again…

Elizabeth Hurley had everyone dreaming of a vacation over the weekend with her latest swimwear photo.

The 55-year-old model took to Instagram to share a sensational picture of herself lounging on a white lilo in the swimming pool, dressed in a patterned blue string bikini teamed with oversized shades.

What's more, the picture had actually been taken in the UK, with Elizabeth writing in the caption: "Happy place. UK summer."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beautiful lady," while another wrote: "Summer beauty." A third added: "Awesome photo, very cool!"

The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.





"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age," the star states on her website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet. To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey.

Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

Elizabeth's swimwear line is a family affair too. Her sister has modelled pieces from the range over the years too, while her 18-year-old son Damian has grown up on shoots – so much so that he has now followed in his famous mum's footsteps as a model in his own right.

