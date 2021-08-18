Avril Lavigne has really been feeling the summer fantasy and has had her fans feeling it too with each new social media post of hers.

The singer just gave them a dose of Malibu summer to the extreme in a bikini that didn't leave much to the imagination.

Avril shared a series of photos on her Instagram from a shoot she conducted right beside her pool in her amazing waterside home.

She showed off her incredible figure in a bright green string two-piece set that featured delicately strategic cut-outs on each cup.

The pictures featured her splashing beside the pool and playing with her hair for the camera with a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses, her signature black eyeliner, and piercing blue eyes.

"Summer in Malibu," she simply captioned the shots, with a sparkling heart and surfer emoji to accentuate the mood.

Avril's sensational bikini put her physique and tattoos on full display

Fans went wild over the pictures and loved seeing their favorite pop-punk icon in relatively new fashion and out of her usual casual black.

Several dropped hearts and flames in the comments, with one fan writing, "YAAAS QUEEN," and another agreeing, with, "SOOO PRETTYYY."

A third follower said, "Avril Lavigne you are the most perfect woman in this world," and yet another added, "You're the only reason to spend the summers in Malibu." High praise indeed.

The Let Me Go singer gave fans a peek at a similar bikini she wore for a day out on the beach with her boyfriend, Mod Sun.

The singer wore a similar red bikini for a day out with her boyfriend

While this combo was in red, it featured the same cut-outs the green one did. She paired it with denim shorts as she and Mod went shopping for matching skateboards.

The pictures eventually made their way to a post on Avril's feed as well, where she just captioned them with "his and hers……" followed by a skateboard and some heart emojis.

