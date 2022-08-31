Avril Lavigne praised by Machine Gun Kelly for special Hollywood honor

Avril Lavigne was overcome with emotion on Wednesday when she received a Walk of Fame star in Hollywood.

Avril's fiance Mod Sun was there cheering her on, and posed for pictures with the 37-year-old who wore a punk red plaid suit with a black leather harness, before she changed into her high school hoodie which read "skateboarding is not a crime"; it was the same hoodie she wore 21 years ago when she first visited the iconic street.

Avril was introduced by her friend Machine Gun Kelly, and he thanked her for "being there with me way longer than you know".

As she smiled and became visibly overwhelmed, he said: "You were an inspiration for a generation of kids like myself who wore baggy jeans and skated and didn't fit into MTV's version of what the girls wanted.

"You made Skater Boi and that was the hope he held on to, 'we can stay the way we are'."

He later shared three stories from times that Avril had helped him, revealing that she is an "amazing friend and [expletive] rockstar".

Avril received her Star

"This is probably one of the coolest days of my life," she later said, adding: "But I didn't get her alone. It took sacrifice from my family to allow me to chase my dreams."

She thanked her brother and sister-in-law, sister and mom and dad, before thanking her co-songwriter Lauren Christy for working on her "as a young artist" and helping her to "write meaningful and timeless songs".

Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun and Joel Madden were all there to honor Avril

"Today I love making music more than ever and I feel so inspired and I hope the next 16 year old who comes to Hollywood from their small town full of hopes and dreams sees this star and thinks 'oh my God my name could be there one day too,' because it can," she concluded.

"Follow your dreams, live your passion, express yourself, be real, work hard, keep your head up and believe in yourself."

Avril with fiance Mod Sun

Avril has made an incredible comeback in recent years, and earlier in 2022 celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go.

The singer shared the cover of the 2002 album, featuring Avril wearing her best early aughts grunge outfit along with a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to the album and everyone who made it possible.