Avril Lavigne gets everyone talking with daring new photographs

Avril Lavigne is taking social media by storm ever since her big splashy return to the mainstream with Love Sux earlier this year.

Her latest photos are just part of the ride, and she's certainly causing quite the stir thanks to a particularly revealing outfit.

The singer shared a series of images of herself posing up a storm in a pink knit top and wide-legged black pants, all Versace.

However, she upped the ante by unbuttoning all except the top one on her top and wore nothing underneath, displaying skin and a seriously toned physique.

She strut about in the uber chic look, with her pants adding a bit more of a stylish touch, covering up her shoes and blending into the night sky.

Avril quickly racked up the likes for her racy photoshoot and got scores of heart and flame emojis from her fans and friends alike.

Avril's photoshoot caused quite the frenzy

Paris Hilton and Kourtney Kardashian were two of those who could only respond with emojis of approval, while the MTV Instagram page commented: "Stunnnnnnning," and fiancé Mod Sun gushed: "Wow [you're] gorgeous."

"OMG gorge!" a fan wrote, with another saying: "Oh my gawd," and a third adding: "So beautiful, so perfect," while many simply deemed her a "queen."

Avril is taking a few days off currently to spend with family and friends while she rests up before heading back out onto the road.

The Girlfriend hitmaker kicked off her Love Sux tour in April, then serving as the opening act for Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout tour in the United States.

The singer is hitting concert stages around the world

Having wrapped up that leg, she will be off the concert stages till early September, when she resumes her own global setlist for three dates in South America, finally wrapping up in May 2023 in London.

