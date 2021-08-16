Avril Lavigne breaks out the swimsuit for a day out with Mod Sun The real Sk8er Boi fantasy

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have really been living the Malibu fantasy with their relationship, and fans have been getting the most romantic glimpses of it.

While the two recently celebrated their anniversary with a cute picnic, they're now off to the beach and getting some special items to mark their relationship.

Avril shared pictures on her Instagram Story from her day at the beach with Mod, including clips of her running through the water, followed by ones which featured him shirtless and Avril in a barely-there red string bikini.

The two then took off to get matching skateboards to cement their bond in matching camouflage patterns, with his in orange, yellow, and brown, and hers in shades of pink and white.

The pictures eventually made their way to a post on Avril's feed as well, where she just captioned them with "his and hers……" followed by a skateboard and some heart emojis.

Avril and Mod celebrated a day of fun in the sun in their bathing suits

Also included in the post was a clip of the singer on her skateboard flipping off the camera, and then trying out the board with Mod pulling ahead of her.

Fans went wild over the pictures and found the moments she shared adorable. One commented on the post with, "The Sk8er Girl and the Sk8er Boi," with others following suit, saying, "He was a skater boy," and "sk8er couple."

Another left a comment saying, "YOU GUYS ARE SO CUTE TOGETHER." And Mod himself simply wrote, "My love."

Days at the beach for the Keep Holding On singer have made more frequent appearances on her social media recently, as she shared pictures from her last visit there as well.

The couple got matching skateboards to celebrate their relationship

Avril recently posted a clip on her Story where she recorded herself at the beach during the stunning sundown hour, as the light shone in shades of orange and pink.

The water lapped up and cascaded behind her as she wore her hair up in a bun and popped down in a simple white vest.

