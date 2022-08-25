Avril Lavigne sends fans into meltdown with launch of 'edgy' clothing line The Complicated singer has collaborated with Killstar

Avril Lavigne sent her followers into a tailspin when she revealed she has collaborated with Killstar on an "edgy" new clothing line.

The pop-punk princess and the clothing brand announced the collection on Wednesday alongside photos of Avril modeling a pink top with a barbed wire motif. "After a record-breaking pre-launch, we're excited to finally announce Killstar's collab with ICON @avrillavigne!" they wrote on Instagram.

The collection is designed in a pink and black color palette, all of which feature skeletons and barbed wire illustrations, and includes crop tops, bodysuits, sweaters, skirts, pants, and dresses.

There are also accessories like a 'tomb' suitcase, a barbed choker, and a 'dreaded harness'. Prices range from $14.99 to $59.99, and many come in plus sizes too.

Speaking of the collaboration, Avril said: "I have been wearing Killstar pieces for a couple of years so this collab felt like a no-brainer. I like Killstar's clothing because it is punk and edgy but feminine at the same time.

"Killstar took my creative vision and brought it to life with tangible pieces which are so cool. I am so excited to bring this summer collection to my fans with lightweight pieces that still feel edgy."

Avril's collection features a pink and black colorway

She added: "I can't wait to share this collection with the world. I love it so much and I know my fans will too. I'm super excited about one piece in particular called the RIBCAGE maxi dress. It's so easy to dress up or down for any occasion.

"Another piece that I love is the bubblegum pink TOMB suitcase. I love it so much; I took it with me on the road."

Everything features skeleton or barbed wire illustrations

Fans are already excited about getting their hands on Avril's clothing, with one responding to the news on Instagram: "This is such an amazing collab, not gonna lie, you made me tear up a bit! This collection is so cute and I'm soooo happy that you worked with an amazing Queen."

A second said: "Literally in love! Good job guys." A third added: "OMG this is so cool."

