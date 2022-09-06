Avril Lavigne's fishnet and hotpants Versace look leaves fans reeling Kourtney Kardashian reacted to this Versace look

Avril Lavigne was a champion fashion rebel for teenage girls in the early 2000s and she is continuing to push boundaries this week with her Converse sneakers and fishnets twist on Versace.

The multiple Grammy award-winning singer revealed a handful of photos from a brand new photoshoot on Instagram and she looked phenomenal in a cropped, open Versace jacket and matching hotpants. Avril elevated the striking black ensemble by slipping on a pair of fishnet pantyhose under the ensemble and added her distinctive twist by opting for a pair of Converse sneakers.

The 37-year-old singer's trademark tousled waist-length blonde tresses and jet-black kohl eyeliner completed the look and her fans including Kourtney Kardashian were in awe.

Avril's striking twist on Versace

Avril captioned the images: "Very Versace," adding black heart and skull emojis. Her 11.6 million Instagram followers immediately began commenting: "You. Are. Beyond," wrote one fan and another fan labelled Avril's look "iconic."

Converse sneakers are Avril's trademark

The love for Avril's look didn't stop there. "So pretty jeeezz," gushed one fan while another fan crowned the singer the "Queen of Versace."

Avril's look made an impact

Avril is about to embark on a tour and is sure to receive a welcome reception from around the world. "Peru loves you!" wrote one eager fan and another fan added: "Can't wait to see you in Brazil!"

Last week Avril was honoured to receive a star on the Hollywood walk of fame. After posing for pictures in a punk red plaid suit with a black leather harness, she changed into her high school hoodie which read "skateboarding is not a crime". It was the very same hoodie she wore 21 years ago when she first visited the iconic street.

