Avril Lavigne's most memorable bikini photos revisited The Girlfriend singer loves a day by the water

Avril Lavigne has become well known for her adventurous and dynamite sense of style, blending her love for punk style with often feminine silhouettes.

MORE: Avril Lavigne stuns in incredible new tour merch

And a lot of that extends to her swimwear as well, with Avril frequently seen by the water not just of her pool, but also at the beach by her Malibu home.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Avril Lavigne's day at the beach

Occasionally, the singer provides fans a glimpse of her swim style as well, unafraid to show off the amount of hard work she puts into maintaining a toned physique.

MORE: Avril Lavigne is the latest celeb killing the TikTok transformations

She has displayed a penchant for more bold styles, at one point showing off a love for cut-out bikinis worn solo or paired with denim.

Avril posed for a day by the pool in a cut-out green bikini

Avril sent fans in a tizzy last year as she posed by the pool of her home in a skin-baring cut-out green bikini, soaking up some sun in the summer.

MORE: Avril Lavigne ditches her trademark stage look for new Versace jacket

She also wore a red one of the same design with a pair of cut-off shorts when she and now fiancé Mod Sun got matching skateboards back in August of 2021.

She wore a similar styled look for beach day with Mod Sun

Having showed them off a couple more times during beachside trips as well, the singer has been breaking out the swimsuits more recently for waterside excursions too, donning an orange ensemble more recently.

The Complicated hitmaker has often been recognizable for her grungier aesthetic, pairing combat boots and leather with mini skirts, crop tops and her signature black eyeliner.

MORE: Avril Lavigne stuns in mini skirt and fishnets for fun new video

MORE: Avril Lavigne shares her tour essentials whilst looking phenomenal in crop top

Ever the underrated fashionista, though, Avril was able to bring her summer-y bikini-inspired silhouette to the red carpet as well, stunning everyone when she made her return to the spotlight at the MTV VMAs in 2021.

The singer flexed her toned abs in a sparkly look at the MTV VMAs

She and Mod Sun looked the picture perfect couple as she wore a pink, plaid suit by Area that featured a massive crop in the blazer to reveal a crystal bra top underneath.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.