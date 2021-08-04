Dua Lipa's cut-out dress will make you do a double take

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa has done it again. The One Kiss singer has been serving up some serious fashion inspiration as of late, and on Tuesday the star made no exception.

The 25-year-old shared a photo to her social media wearing a skintight white mini dress which featured the most stunning cut-out detailing around the hem.

It had a flattering racer style neckline and silver buckle detailing around the waist, showing off the singer's toned figure.

WATCH: Dua Lipa performs Levitating live on SNL

Dua styled the dress with a pair of silver platform sandals and silver sunglasses, looking bang on trend as she smiled for the camera.

Although her exact outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have sourced an amazing alternative to her dress for you to rock on your summer staycation.

Dua Lipa looked incredible in the white mini dress

The pictures were taken in Butrint in Albania, where the star has been enjoying some time off with boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

Ei8th Hour cut out mini dress, £33.60, ASOS

Dua turned heads when she shared a video in her Instagram Story from the trip which showed her looking fresh-faced and wearing a dreamy little black dress.

The singer gave fans a glimpse of the look, which had floral embellishments on its thin straps. She completed the ensemble with a soft pink lip and wore her raven locks straight and parted down the middle. She also flashed her manicure, which was topped with metallic gold tips.

Dua Lipa caused a stir in her floral-lined LBD

Although Dua hasn’t revealed the full dress on her feed just yet, she shared a photo that fans went wild over - a sweet selfie that showed her cosying up to Anwar, that racked up over three million likes.

In the snap, Dua flashed a smile and was in full vacation mode with black sunglasses on the top of her head. "My love," she captioned the photo. "Lovely lady n me," Anwar wrote in the comments. How sweet!

