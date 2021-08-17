Dua Lipa's cut-out jumpsuit has to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa's outfits just keep getting better and better. From stunning bikini snaps to sporty streetwear looks, the star has been proving that she can pull off just about anything.

However, it's her latest look that has really caught our attention, and it seems that her fans are just as in awe.

RELATED: Dua Lipa shows off epic abs in royal blue bikini – fans go wild

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Dua posted a throwback picture from her recent holiday wearing a unique black cut-out jumpsuit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dua Lipa performs Levitating live on SNL

The one-piece featured cut-outs along the front of the legs and neckline, with straps that appeared to wrap around the singer's feet.

MORE: Dua Lipa's cut-out dress will make you do a double take

The 25-year-old styled the jumpsuit with a super cropped pink sweater which had matching cut-outs along the arms, making for a seriously statement ensemble.

Dua Lipa sent fans wild in the cut-out jumpsuit

Sharing the outfit with her 70 million followers, Dua wrote: "*mentally still here*", as she posed in the middle of some palm trees.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their love for the look, with one writing: "OBSESSED WITH U," while another said: "On fire".

Although the singer did not share her exact outfit details, we have managed to source a similar piece from PrettyLittleThing so that you can recreate the look.

Black cut-out jumpsuit, £22 ($28), PrettyLittleThing

Dua wowed fans once again earlier in the week when she showcased her new fashion collaboration with sportswear brand Puma.

The star wore an all-black ensemble to showcase the new drop. "The latest from @puma. New Mayu out tomorrow" wrote Dua, who posted a photo of herself wearing platform black and white trainers.

Dua rocked a slinky black bodycon to showcase her chic Puma trainers

The singer looked breathtaking in the snap, wearing an off-the-shoulder black crop top and figure-hugging black mini skirt, revealing her toned legs.

Dua paired her all-black look with a dramatic smokey eye, thick fluffy brows and a plum lip, completing the ensemble with a sleek high ponytail.

Fans were quick to give their opinion on her sporty style, leaving a flurry of heart-eyes and flame emojis under her post.

DISCOVER: Dua Lipa looks like a Bridgerton star in unbelievable renaissance gown

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.