Dua Lipa shows off epic abs in royal blue bikini – fans go wild The brunette beauty left fans speechless

Drop everything. Dua Lipa just posted a bikini photo from her trip to Ibiza and looks absolutely flawless [insert flame emojis here]. The Levitating singer rocked a slinky bejewelled bikini as she soaked up the Mediterranean sun on Sunday – and fans went wild.

Showing off her summer glow and enviably toned figure, the 25-year-old posed for the camera wearing a regal-looking bikini. Her royal blue ensemble featured chic puffed sleeves and a dazzling gemstone on the bust.

WATCH: Dua Lipa responds to pregnancy rumours after sharing cryptic post

Dua paired her poolside look with statement orange sunglasses and delicate shell drop earrings. "BEEEEEFA," penned the star, who captivated fans with a series of picture-perfect postcard snaps from her latest vacation.

Other photos saw the New Rules star showcasing her epic abs in a slinky bikini, enjoying local Spanish food and basking in the sun with her friends.

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment the star's enviable summer wardrobe. "Can you stop being so gorgeous please!" wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "You are a QUEEN".

The 25-year-old star showed off her incredible toned figure

It's not the first time this month that Dua has slayed the vacation game with her stunning summer wardrobe. The singer previously enjoyed time in Albania with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, taking to Instagram to share her chic holiday looks.

The Demeanor songstress made fans go wild last week for her statement lbd. In a photo posted to social media that showed her looking statuesque in front of a cactus, the star stunned wearing a strappy black crochet crop top that came complete with black strings that crisscrossed around her toned midriff.

Dua rocked a series of chic vacation outfits

Dua paired the top with a black skirt that had a thigh-high slit and added a stunning pop of colour with a pair of chic mules. The fashionista accessorized her ensemble with a gold chainlink ankle bracelet, a statement gold necklace, and square diamond and gold earrings.

"Jonny la gente esta muy local!!!!!," she captioned the post.

