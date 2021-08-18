Ruth Langsford's slim-fitting jumper has fans saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another day, another stylish look from Ruth Langsford. The star looked beautiful in blue on Tuesday as she shared her daily outfit post on social media.

The This Morning presenter sported a bright aqua blue jumper from Pure Collection to appear on the show, and definitely brightened up our screens by doing so.

Ruth styled the slim-fitting knit with her favourite black trousers from Hobbs and black, croc-effect court shoes from Dune.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford stuns in slim-fitting jumper

Sharing the ensemble with her million followers, the star wrote: "Jumper & trousers combo for @thismorning today…Jumper from @purecollection My fave "Gael" trousers from @hobbslondon Black mock croc court shoes from @dunelondon".

Fans rushed to comment on the look, and it seems that they were all saying the same thing about Ruth's knit. One follower wrote: "Just love the colour of your jumper, beautiful", while another added: "Love the colour!"

We totally agree, in fact, we think that the aqua colour perfectly compliments the presenter's blonde bob, which was styled in loose waves for the show.

Aqua Cashmere Jumper, £80, Bonmarche

If you were hoping to recreate Ruth's look, then you are in luck, as we have sourced a stunning alternative to her jumper, which will transition you seamlessly into autumn.

The star definitely isn’t one to shy away from colour, and on Monday's show Ruth sported a fuchsia floral dress from high street retailer Hobbs.

The 'Marilyn Midi Dress' featured a pink and green floral print, voluminous sleeves and a frill hem.

Ruth Langsford looked fabulous in the floral dress

Sharing the outfit with her million followers, Ruth wrote: "Forgot to post this yesterday! Outfit on Monday's @thismorning Dress from @hobbslondon Gold wedges from @mango".

The presenter styled the dress with her trusty gold wedges for a glamourous touch, and accessorised with gold hoop earrings that finished off the ensemble perfectly.

Fans were eager to share their love for the look, with one writing: "So glam and summery," while another gushed: "Looking gorgeous Ruth, love your dress" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

